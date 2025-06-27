Adam Sandler to stop in Toronto for ‘You’re My Best Friend’ stand-up comedy tour

Adam Sandler attends the "Adam Sandler: Love You" premiere at The Plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Adam Sandler has announced his upcoming “You’re My Best Friend” tour and Toronto is the only Canadian stop on the list.

The comedian, whose long-awaited “Happy Gilmore 2” is set to be released next month, released the dates in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The North American tour kicks off on Sept. 5 in Jacksonville, Fla. and will wind up the States before making one trip across the border on Oct. 12.

Tickets for the Toronto show at Scotiabank Arena go on sale Friday.

Sandler is no stranger to the city and has filmed a number of movies here, including “Billy Madison,” “Pixels,” and “You’re So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah,” the last of which resulted in several fan sightings of the comic in Yorkville.