‘Leave your fireworks at home’: Toronto police ramp up Canada Day enforcement ahead of weekend festivities

Toronto police say they’ll be taking a “zero tolerance” approach to Canada Day celebrations at Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach this year, warning of stiff penalties for anyone caught with fireworks, alcohol or illegal bonfires.

Polcie made the comment during a news conference on Friday morning where they discussed their plans for the Canada Day weekend and the fireworks display scheduled for Ashbridges Bay at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Residents can expect when they come down to see an increased police presence, and part of that will include seeing officers that are being working on horseback from our Mounted Unit,” said Insp. Michael Hayles of 55 Division at a press conference Friday morning.

“Please, please leave your fireworks at home, and please remember that personal alcohol is not permitted at the beach.”

Past violence drives crackdown

The heightened police presence comes after multiple violent incidents in recent years whether it be Canada Day or Victoria Day celebrations.

In 2022, two people were shot, two others robbed at gunpoint, one person was stabbed, and large groups were seen firing fireworks at each other. Seven police officers were injured that weekend.

“In years gone by, we have seen these fireworks used in a highly inappropriate manner, where individuals have chosen to fire off these devices at one another,” Hayles said. “We have had injuries in the past, and we have laid charges in the past, and we will not hesitate this year to strictly enforce the City of Toronto’s fireworks bylaw.”

Hayles said officers will strictly enforce bans on fireworks, alcohol, and unauthorized bonfires.

“It’s really important to note that Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach are two areas of the city where there is absolutely a zero tolerance when it comes to possessing or consuming alcohol, additionally possessing and or using fireworks,” he said.

“People should note that what has changed in recent times is that simply possessing fireworks in a city park… can lead to a fine for just simply possessing them. So just do not bring them to the beach,” he added.

Travelling by TTC? Here’s what to know

To accommodate the festivities, the TTC say they will be increasing subway service on Lines 1 and 2, with additional buses on the 22 Coxwell and 92 Woodbine South routes to help move people in and out of the area.

The 22 Coxwell will be extended south on Coxwell Avenue and east along Lake Shore Boulevard to reach Woodbine Beach. Extra streetcar service will also run on the 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina lines for those heading to other downtown events.

“Our partners with the TTC will also be providing some additional resources in terms of adding additional buses onto routes. So we strongly encourage folks to come down by way of public transit,” Hayles said.

For those who still plan to drive, police warn that road closures are expected before and after the fireworks, especially around Lake Shore Boulevard.

“If you are driving down to the area, you can expect some road closures in and around Lakeshore Boulevard shortly before and shortly after the fireworks display concludes,” Hayles said. “If there is a threat to public safety, obstruction of our officers or other emergency services, officers will use their discretion in dispersing the crowd or laying charges.”