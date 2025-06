Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri reacts as he speaks about the death of Dikembe Mutombo in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Masai Ujiri is out as president and vice chairman of the Toronto Raptors, ESPN is reporting, citing sources.

Ujiri joined the team’s front office in 2013 and led the NBA’s sole Canadian franchise to its first-ever championship in 2019.

The details surrounding Ujiri’s departure were not immediately clear. Ujiri was entering the final year of his contract.

CTV News has not yet been able to independently confirm the report.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.