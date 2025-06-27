New Hamilton police initiative takes aim at open drug use in public spaces

Hamilton police say that a new initiative targeting open drug use in public spaces has led to hundreds of seizures and the referral of dozens of other people to treatment programs since it began in January.

In a news release, Hamilton police said that the initiative “prioritizes health-focused intervention over criminal enforcement for individuals experiencing substance use disorder.”

As part of the new approach, police say that officers are instructed to “support individuals through education, voluntary treatment referrals, and de-escalation” and only resort to criminal enforcement “when necessary.”

Police say that aggravating factors that could lead to criminal charges include “threats to public safety, the presence of children, or association with other drug offences.”

“Open drug use on our streets is unacceptable and erodes public safety,” Supt. Dave Hennick said in a news release. “While enforcing the law, we must also ensure that those struggling with addiction have a real opportunity to access support. This is about protecting our community while offering a path forward for those ready to seek help.”

Hamilton police have partnered with St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and the RAAM (Rapid Access Addiction Medicine) clinic as part of the initiative.

Police say that referrals made by officers are “prioritized” allowing individuals to quickly receive help.

However, police note that there will be no criminal consequences for refusing treatment.

Since the program launched, police say that officers have made 287 arrests for simple possession, resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of illicit drugs.

Police say that an additional 14 people have been charged with drug trafficking-related offences.

Numerous weapons have also been seized.

Police say that “most significantly” 65 people have been referred to treatment programs.

“We need to find a balance between public safety and compassion for those addicted to drugs,” Hennick said.

The initiative comes on the heels of several high-profile instances of drug trafficking in Hamilton public spaces last year, including the dismantling of what police said amounted to a “open air drug market” in a downtown laneway and another trafficking operation on a public trail that police said was known as “the Shack.”