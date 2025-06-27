Ontario announces pause on school curriculum changes, including kindergarten overhaul

Ontario has announced a pause on planned school curriculum changes that were set to take effect in September, including the introduction of early reading, math and STEM lessons in kindergarten classrooms.

Education Minister Paul Calandra said during a news conference on Friday that he has directed the Ministry of Education to pause any planned curriculum changes for one year “so that a more central and consistent curriculum can be brought forward for Ontario.”

The pause will impact a series of curriculum changes that were planned for September, including an overhaul of the kindergarten curriculum to focus on what the PC government previously described as “back to the basics” fundamentals.

A new financial literacy requirement that was supposed to be included as part of the Grade 10 math curriculum in Ontario is also now on hold, as is additional lessons on the Holocaust and a mandatory learning on the Holodomor famine and the experiences and history of Black Canadians as part of the Grade 10 curriculum.

Speaking with reporters, Calandra said that the pause is necessary both to allow for the introduction of a “more consistent” provincewide approach to curriculum and to ensure “teachers can have the time they need to properly implement that in their classrooms.”

He said that curriculum would take effect at the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year.