Ontario taking over 4 school boards, including TDSB, following spending probe

Education Minister Paul Calandra speaks during Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Ontario’s education minister is taking control of four school boards, including the Toronto District School board and Toronto Catholic District School Board, after investigations into their finances allegedly found “ongoing cases of mismanagement.”

Paul Calandra made the announcement on Friday and said that the boards, which also include the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board, “failed” in their responsibility to parents and students by “losing sight of its core mission—ensuring student success.”

He said supervisors will be assigned to each board to address the alleged misspending, growing deficits and depleting reserves.

“We’re strengthening oversight and accountability so that parents can have the confidence that every dollar is spent responsibly to directly benefit students. I have made it clear that if a school board veers off its mandate, I will take action to restore focus, rebuild trust and put students first,” Calandra said in a news release.

The ministry launched investigations into spending at the school boards in Toronto and Ottawa in April. Previously, the government appointed a supervisor to the Thames Valley District School Board for alleged misspending.

Calandra had previously threatened to take over the finances of the Toronto District School Board if it didn’t get its spending in order.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.