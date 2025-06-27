Ontario to allow alcohol on ‘pedal pubs’ this summer

Toronto Pedal Pub posted a photo of one of their pedicabs in the city on social media. (https://www.pedalpub.com/)

The Ontario government confirms it will allow alcohol on board so-called “pedal pubs” this summer.

Popular on downtown city streets, the large quadricycles can carry 12 or more people at one time and transport groups along a set route, often stopping at pubs and other destinations on the way.

Previously, alcohol was not permitted on board the bike due to provincial liquor laws.

However, the province says that will change some time this summer.

Alcohol sales in Ontario have expanded in recent years, with Premier Doug Ford making good on a 2018 campaign promise last year to bring beer and wine to convenience stores across the province.

It’s unclear when exactly “pedal pubs” in the city will be given the green light to offer alcohol on board.