Police make arrest in deadly shooting outside Ajax GO Station

Police tape is shown at the scene of a homicide investigation in Ajax on June 23, 2025.

Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting outside Ajax GO Station last weekend.

The victim, 28-year-old Isaiah Little, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside the station at around 11:30 p.m. on June 22.

Police, however, have said that the shooting likely happened sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In a news release, Durham police confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the homicide.

Clifford Matthew Barras, 33, of Ajax, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to come forward.