Emergency crews respond to residential fire near Alton Towers Circle

Toronto fire crews responded to a residential blaze near Alton Towers Circle and Hillfarm Drive late Saturday morning.

In a post to social media, police say emergency services were called to the area at around 11:42 a.m. for reports of a fire at a home.

Officials say officers and firefighters remain on scene, and road closures are in place.

There is no word yet on injuries or the cause of the fire but an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...