Man, 20, charged with impaired driving after fatal UTV crash in Erin, Ont.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision involving a utility task vehicle (UTV) in Erin, Ont., that left another man dead early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say they got a call at 12:15 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of Sideroad 10 and 8 Line.

At the time of the crash, there were four occupants on the UTV.

Police say a 19-year-old man from Burlington died in the crash, while the other three passengers did not suffer any injuries.

Investigators have charged 20-year-old Julian Connell from Erin with operating while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, dangerous operation causing death, operation causing death and young driver blood alcohol content above zero.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).