Toronto police say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after a reported stabbing at Withrow Park early Saturday morning.

In an email to CP24.com, officials say they responded to the call at around 12:47 a.m. and found the victim suffering from stab wounds.

His injuries are considered “non-life-threatening.”

Investigators say four male suspects fled the area before they arrived.

No arrests have been made but police note an investigation is ongoing.