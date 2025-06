Police investigating a collision that happened at around 12:35 a.m. near Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road in Etobicoke on Saturday June 28, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

In an email to CP24.com, officials say the collision happened at around 12:35 a.m. near Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road in Etobicoke.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and that the pedestrian’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

It’s unclear if any charges were laid but an investigation is ongoing.