30-year-old Toronto man charged with break-ins, harassment, and threats

30-year-old Peter Nowaczek, of Toronto who police say is wanted for multiple offences. (TPS photos).

Toronto police say they have arrested a man following a series of break-ins, threats, and assaults in the city’s east end.

It’s reported that on Saturday, officers received a call at around 11:30 a.m. near Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.

Police allege that a man known to the victim unlawfully entered an apartment on three separate occasions, stealing property and subjecting the victim to threats, harassment, and assault before fleeing.

The suspect, who police identify as 30-year-old Peter Nowaczek, of Toronto is now charged with multiple offences, including two counts of break and enter with intent, one count of break and enter to commit and theft under $5,000 in addition to several other charges.

He is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.