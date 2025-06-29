Toronto’s 44th annual Pride Parade kicks off today. Live coverage here

Watch CP24’s LIVE breaking news coverage from across the GTHA

Toronto’s 44th annual Pride Parade kicks off this afternoon, bringing thousands of marchers, music, and celebration to the heart of the city.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at the corner of Park Road and Rosedale Valley Road. From there, the parade will travel south along Yonge Street and wrap up at Queen Street West and Bay Street.

Spectators are already gathering along the route, with hundreds of thousands anticipated to line the downtown core for one of the largest parades in North America.

For those watching from home, CP24 will carry a special live coverage of the event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hosted by Bill Coulter and Jee-Yun Lee, the broadcast will include interviews with parade organizers and community leaders.

You can watch online at CP24.com, CTVNewsToronto.ca, and on the CP24 and CTV News apps.

Road closures are in effect throughout the downtown core and attendees are encouraged to take public transit. All roads are expected to reopen at 8 p.m.