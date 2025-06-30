No injuries reported after house fire in Etobicoke

Toronto Fire says no injuries were reported after a house went up in flames on June 30, 2025.

No injuries were reported after a house in Etobicoke went up in flames early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Martin Grove Road, south of Rathburn Road, at 3:10 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the two-storey home was fully engulfed. The property was unoccupied at the time.

Toronto Fire said the fire was extinguished and no injuries have been reported. Nearby homes were evacuated. TTC busses were deployed to the area to shelter displaced residents.

A preliminary investigation has found that the home was being renovated, according to Toronto Fire, which added it’s highly possible the second floor has collapsed due to the ongoing construction.

The cause of the fire is unclear.