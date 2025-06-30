Police searching for man possibly armed with a weapon in Newmarket

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

York Regional Police are searching for a man who they say is possibly armed with a weapon in Newmarket.

Officers responded to a weapons call near Wellington and Yonge streets just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, police said in a post on social media.

In an update, they said the 23-year-old male may be in the area of Green Lane and Yonge Street and was last seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, black shorts with white stripes on the side, white Nike shoes and a black fanny pack.

“If seen, do not approach, call 911 immediately,” police said.

Police said members of the public should avoid the area.