Prince Edward in Toronto ahead of Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa

Prince Edward is in Toronto for the second stop of his Canadian tour.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is the youngest brother of King Charles III, visited the Toronto Police Marine Unit Monday morning ahead of a tour of the HMCS York.

Prince Edward arrived in the city after visiting Prince Edward Island last week to mark the 150th anniversary of the Prince Edward Island Regiment, of which he serves as the colonel-in-chief.

He is scheduled to travel to Ottawa for Canada Day celebrations on Tuesday.

This is the second Canadian royal visit in as many months. In May, King Charles III travelled to Ottawa to deliver Canada’s throne speech, the first monarch to deliver a throne speech on Canadian soil since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did the same in 1977.