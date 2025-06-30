Union says 250 CN Tower workers have been locked out

The CN Tower is pictured in Toronto, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

The union representing 250 CN Tower workers says its members have been locked out by the Crown corporation that runs the Toronto attraction.

In a news release issued Monday morning, Unifor National President Lana Payne said the decision by Canada Lands Company to lock out its workers, which include front-of-house hosts, wait staff and bartenders, “speaks volumes.”

“It’s incredibly disappointing that visitors and local residents alike will be denied the full CN Tower experience, including its dining services, due to the company’s refusal to respect its workers,” she said in a statement.

The deadline to reach a deal and avoid a strike or lockout passed at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

In a statement to CP24, a spokesperson for CN Tower said its observation levels, EdgeWalk and shop remain open, but restaurants and café are closed due to the labour disruption.

Canada Lands Company says it’s been involved in negotiations with the union since April and on June 26, the company put forward its “best offer,” which they said Unifor did not respond to.

For the union’s part, it says its members have gone more than 15 years without improvements to their pension, while wages haven’t kept pace with inflation. The union says there has also been “no meaningful progress” on benefits, and “persistent” health and safety issues at the workplace remain unaddressed.

“This lockout is not only an attack on workers—it’s a blow to Toronto’s tourism economy,” Shan Ramanathan, president of Unifor Local 4271, said.

CN Tower guests are welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to the attraction while food services remain unavailable, a spokesperson said.