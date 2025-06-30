Van fire temporarily shuts down southbound lanes on DVP north of Hwy. 401

A van fire has temporarily blocked lanes on the southbound Don Valley Parkway Monday morning, causing delays for commuters.
Toronto police say they received multiple reports at around 9:49 a.m. of a van on fire on the southbound 404, just north of Highway 401.
Police say the van has pulled over and no injuries were reported.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and previously closed the southbound lanes.
However just before 11 a.m. police confirm all roads have reopened.
This is a developing news story, more details to come...
FIRE:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 30, 2025
Don Valley Pkwy & 401 DVP ramp
9:49 am
- multiple reports of van on fire
- van has pulled over
- occupant is out of vehicle
- no reported injuries
- S/B 404, north of Hwy 401
- two S/B lanes closed
- use caution and expect delays#GO1359755
