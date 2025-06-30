Van fire temporarily shuts down southbound lanes on DVP north of Hwy. 401

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A van fire has temporarily blocked lanes on the southbound Don Valley Parkway Monday morning, causing delays for commuters.

Toronto police say they received multiple reports at around 9:49 a.m. of a van on fire on the southbound 404, just north of Highway 401.

Police say the van has pulled over and no injuries were reported.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and previously closed the southbound lanes.

However just before 11 a.m. police confirm all roads have reopened.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...