Brampton man allegedly rams vehicle into police cruiser in Mississauga

Demetre Hibbert is facing charges after he alleged rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police)

A 31-year-old Brampton man is facing charges after police say he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser during an investigation.

On the evening of June 25, police said, officers in Peel Region were conducting what they described as a “proactive patrol” at an address near Hurontario Street and Highway 403 in Mississauga.

When they attempted to investigate a vehicle in the area, police said their cruiser was “immediately” rammed by the driver.

They said officers were able to contain the vehicle before the suspect allegedly fled on foot. He was arrested by police a short time later following a foot pursuit.

No injuries were reported.

Police allege that the suspect, identified as Demetre Hibbert, was found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 25 9mm. They said Hibbert is not legally permitted to own or possess a firearm.

He’s charged with dangerous operation, fail to stop after accident, obstruct peace officer, and carrying a concealed weapon, among other charges.