‘I gave everything I had’: Mitch Marner headed to Vegas Golden Knights in sign-and-trade deal with Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner both dazzled and frustrated Maple Leafs fans across nine roller-coaster seasons.

The local kid dreamt of pulling on the Original Six franchise’s blue-and-white threads and starring under his hometown’s intense spotlight.

Now he’s exiting stage left, a long march out the door complete.

The Leafs officially shipped the skilled winger to the Vegas Golden Knights for centre Nicolas Roy on Tuesday in a sign-and-trade deal that brings an end to Marner’s time in Toronto — and the so-called “Core 4” that was never able to get the club over its playoff hump.

Marner agreed to an eight-year, US$96-million extension with his now-former team before the swap was completed. He would have only been able to sign a seven-year contract on the NHL’s open market had he hit unrestricted free agency at noon ET.

The 28-year-year-old posted a message to his Instagram account shortly after the move was made official.

“Leaving isn’t easy,” Marner wrote. “All I wanted was help to bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto. That was always the goal, and I came up short. I know how much this team means to this city, and I know the expectations that come with wearing this jersey.

“I gave everything I had, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. That’s hard to admit, because I wanted it so badly, for all of us.”

The Leafs also announced Tuesday they have re-signed pending restricted free agent forward Matthew Knies to a six-year, $46.5-million extension — a deal widely reported over the weekend.

The 22-year-old Phoenix product registered 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points across 78 games in his second full NHL season playing on the top line alongside Marner and Auston Matthews.

Roy, who’s heading into the final year of a contract that pays him $3 million annually, had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 71 games last season. The 28-year-old from Amos, Que., has 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 79 playoff games, including the 11 he produced as part of the Knights’ Cup victory in 2023.

It will now be Marner’s responsibility to get Vegas back to that level after first- and second-round exits the last two springs.

Arguably the most talented local player to ever don Leafs colours, the No. 4 pick at the 2015 draft had exceptional regular-season success alongside a four-headed star forward group made up of Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares.

He registered 102 points in 2024-25 and hit 90 on three other occasions thanks to incredible vision, on-ice smarts and a magical set of hands. All told, Marner had 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 regular-season games that saw him excel at both ends of the rink.

Apart from breathtaking offensive ability, Marner also took care of his own zone and was a key penalty killer, finishing seventh in Selke Trophy voting this season as the league’s top defensive forward.

The playoffs, however, were a stunningly different story.

Marner, who inked a six-year contract extension with Toronto worth more than $65 million in September 2019, became the focus among a rabid fan base in the game’s biggest media market for the team’s post-season shortfalls.

The six-foot, 180-pound Marner produced 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 70 playoff contests, but the Leafs made the second round just twice in his nine seasons.

In Games 5, 6 and 7 from 2017 through 2025, he scored just once and added 10 assists in 26 contests.

There was, however, plenty of blame to be shared as the Leafs managed just two wins in 11 series in the Matthews-Marner era. Toronto has lost all six of its Game 7s in that stretch, but also fell to the eventual Cup winner or runner-up five times.

Marner’s last contract — a pact negotiated under the watch of former Leafs president Brendan Shanahan and general manager Kyle Dubas that pushed him close to an annual compensation of $11 million — included a full no-movement clause over its final two seasons.

It’s believed Toronto attempted to deal Marner to the Carolina Hurricanes for fellow star forward Mikko Rantanen ahead of the March 2025 trade deadline, but he blocked the move. It’s also been widely reported that he declined to negotiate with current GM Brad Treliving on a contract extension throughout the 2024-25 season.

Asked point-blank if he wished to stay with the Leafs following May’s second-round playoff exit when Toronto fell in seven games to the Florida Panthers — a group that would go on to hoist its second straight Stanley Cup — it was what Marner didn’t say that spoke volumes.

“I’ve always loved my time here, I’ve loved being here,” he said at the time. “I’ve been so grateful.”

Marner’s bags now packed, Sin City awaits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.