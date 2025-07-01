Toronto’s Canada Day forecast calls for sun and cloud mix, risk of thunderstorms

Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud on Canada Day paired with a high of 28 C and a risk of thunderstorms.
Environment Canada says the early afternoon and evening will be marked by a 40 per cent chance of showers before the sun breaks through at around 8 p.m.
Skies will remain clear as the sun sets about an hour later, and the temperature will drop to 22 C while fireworks displays go off across the city.
Mostly sunny conditions are expected for the rest of the week and the temperature will stay in the balmy high 20s.