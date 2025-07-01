Toronto’s Canada Day forecast calls for sun and cloud mix, risk of thunderstorms

Canadian flags are seen flying behind the National Archives building in Ottawa Friday, Feb 14, 2025 in Ottawa. Saturday marks the 60th Anniversary of the National Flag of Canada Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud on Canada Day paired with a high of 28 C and a risk of thunderstorms.

Environment Canada says the early afternoon and evening will be marked by a 40 per cent chance of showers before the sun breaks through at around 8 p.m.

Skies will remain clear as the sun sets about an hour later, and the temperature will drop to 22 C while fireworks displays go off across the city.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected for the rest of the week and the temperature will stay in the balmy high 20s.