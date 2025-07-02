Heat returns to Toronto, humidity will make it feel like 35

A beach in Toronto is seen on Monday June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The heat is back in Toronto.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 30 C Wednesday, but says the humidex will make it feel like 35.

The day is expected to start out sunny with the UV index reaching 9 by 1 p.m., which the national weather agency considers to be “very high.”

Increasing cloudiness moves in near noon, paired with a 30 per cent chance of showers later in the day and a risk of a thunderstorm.

The temperature will drop slightly on Thursday and Friday, with highs of 27 C and 26 C, respectively, before making a comeback this weekend.

The highs on Saturday and Sunday could both reach 30 C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers each day.

“The weekend will bring some steamy weather with highs in the low 30s, feeling like the upper 30s,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

On Tuesday, the temperature in Toronto climbed to 30 C, but felt like 37 at one point amid mostly cloudy conditions.

Last week, the city broke a 10-year hear record when the mercury hit 36 C.