No subway service on section of TTC’s Line 2 this weekend

The TTC says there will be no subway service between Kipling and Jane stations this weekend for planned signal work.

Service will be replaced by shuttles buses on both Saturday and Sunday during the five-stop closure.

All affected stations will be open for customers to purchase fares or connect to streetcars and buses. Royal York Station will be open, but the automated entrance will be closed, the TTC said.

“While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the end of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete state-of-good-repair work,” the commission said in a news release.

The TTC said Wheel-Trans service will be available for customers requiring assistance. The 149 Etobicoke-Bloor Accessibility Shuttle buses will also be running.

TTC staff will be available to assist customers during the closure.