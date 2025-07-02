Speeding 18-year-old driver who allegedly tried to ‘race’ Ontario police officer charged

Ontario Provincial Police police have charged an 18-year-old driver who was allegedly caught stunt driving on the QEW. (X/@OPP_HSD)

Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old driver was caught going more than two times the speed limit on a Toronto-area highway and then tried to “race” an officer.

In a post on social media Wednesday morning, police say the driver was clocked going 214 km/h on a stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville. The posted speed limit in that area is 100 km/h.

When they tried to stop the driver, who police said was using his father’s car, he allegedly tried to “race” the officer.

The driver was not identified by police, but was charged with stunt driving. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The OPP posted an image from the scene which shows the vehicle being towed away at the side of the highway.