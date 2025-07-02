No injuries reported after shooting at Toronto restaurant: police

A Toronto restaurant in The Annex was shot at on July 1, 2025, police say.

Toronto police are investigating after they say a restaurant in The Annex was shot at Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Bedford and Davenport roads just before 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they said they found evidence of gunfire. Images from the scene showed what appeared to be at least eight bullet holes in the restaurant’s windows.

No injuries have been reported, and police haven’t released a suspect description or possible motive for the shooting.

Police did not identify the restaurant where the shooting took place. It’s unclear if the establishment was open at the time of the shooting.