Durham police investigating ‘violent swarming’ attack, Muslim advocacy group says victim’s hijab ‘pulled off’

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Durham police are investigating a “violent swarming” attack in Oshawa, Ont. that a Muslim advocacy group says should be investigated as a possible hate-motivated offence after the victim’s hijab was “pulled off.”

In a news release issued Thursday, investigators said they were called to a fast-food restaurant on July 2 at approximately 12:30 a.m. near Cedar Street and Wentworth Street West.

Police said a group that appeared to be composed of young people had been causing a disturbance at the restaurant. When one of the individuals jumped behind the counter and attempted to take an item, police said they were confronted by the victim and a “violent struggle ensued.”

“During that struggle, several other individuals also jumped behind the counter, swarmed and assaulted the victim,” police said.

On Wednesday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims released blurred surveillance video of the attack in a post on social media, saying they were “appalled and disgusted.”

“The attackers pulled off the woman’s hijab and proceeded to assault her, including stomping on her head,” they said, adding that the victim is the owner of the restaurant.

Now, they’re calling on police to look into “every angle of this incident,” including investigating the possibility that the attack was hate-motivated.

Durham police confirmed that they are aware of the surveillance video and that all motives, “including the potential that this was a hate motivated offence,” will be considered as part of the investigation.

“Video surveillance is only one piece of evidence in an investigation,” they said.

It’s unclear what injuries the victim sustained.

No suspect descriptions have been provided by police.