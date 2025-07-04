Hamilton, Ont. man facing more charges following W5 investigation into alleged sexual assault ring

Bryan Hayward is seen in this undated image. (Hamilton Police Service)

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

A Hamilton, Ont. man at the centre of a widescale W5 investigation into an alleged sexual assault ring is now facing dozens of additional charges.

Bryan Hayward appeared at a Hamilton courtroom Friday where he was charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault, 13 counts of administer noxious substance, 12 counts of administer overpowering/stupefying drug to overcome resistance, five counts of voyeurism, five counts of distribute intimate images without consent, and one count of assault.

The new charges come amid a W5 investigation into a network of thousands of men who allegedly secretly drug their wives and intimate partners and then post the videos online.

Hayward’s profile was discovered on the platform, where he allegedly uploaded what may be the drugging and raping of least five or six different women.

“Investigators believe Hayward may have connected with victims through online dating and social media platforms,” Hamilton police said in a news release issued Friday after the court appearance. “Police suspect there may be more victims, including individuals unaware they were affected.”

Arrested on May 16 after W5 alerted Hamilton police of his potential crimes, the 36-year-old contractor was previously charged with sexual assault, administer noxious substance, voyeurism, distribution of intimate images, assault with a weapon, and several other offences.

The videos, allegedly posted online by Hayward, have since been removed. Hamilton police confirmed that the videos were taken down at their request.

Hayward’s ex-wife, who CTV News agreed to identify only as Rachel to protect her identity, previously told W5 that he drugged their then 11-year-old daughter back in 2023. Medical records obtained by W5 showed that a toxicology report from the hospital at the time came back positive for the sedative benzodiazepine.

Ten years earlier, when the couple was living together in Calgary, Rachel said Hayward drugged and assaulted her.

Hamilton police said they laid the charges announced Friday as their investigation progressed, which led to “uncovering additional evidence and identifying more victims.”

“Anyone who had any interaction or relationship with Bryan Hayward is urged to contact police, as they may have information relevant to the investigation,” police said.

Investigators noted that some of the charges may date back to before Nov. 2021, when Hayward’s left hand was amputated.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Hayward is due back in court next week.

With files from W5’s Avery Haines and Joseph Loiero