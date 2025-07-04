Toronto police looking for motorcyclist who crashed into crowd at waterfront

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run on July 1, 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released images of a motorcyclist who they say crashed into a group of people at the city’s waterfront before fleeing the scene.

It happened on July 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m., in the area of Queens Quay West and York Street, police said in a news release issued Friday.

They said the man struck a group of people with his motorcycle and then fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.

One person sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear.

Investigators release a limited description of a suspect, who was wearing a motorcycle helmet, a black sweater with “POLO” written on the back, with black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.