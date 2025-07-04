Toronto to see hot weekend, humidity will make it feel close to 40

People soak in the sun over looking Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto is in for a hot weekend.

The temperature will climb to 32 C on Saturday and Sunday, but the humidity will make it feel closer to 40.

Both days will see cloudy periods, with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Saturday and a 40 per cent chance on Sunday.

“The weekend will bring back some steamy weather with highs in the low 30s, feeling close to 40,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Friday. “A few showers or T-showers could bubble up in the afternoon on Saturday. Sunday will again be hot and humid with a slight risk for evening showers.”

Coulter said it could feel as hot as 39 on Saturday and 40 on Sunday due to the humidity.

The heat is expected to break slightly on Monday, when the high will reach 27 C, and remain close to that mark for most of the week.

Friday’s forecast is calling for sunny conditions and a high of 28 C. The humidity will make it feel as hot as 32 and the UV index is listed at 9 or “very high” for the day.

“Friday is looking bright and beautiful with a light wind and low humidity,” Coulter said.