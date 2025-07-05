Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash at Coxwell and Danforth

Toronto police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a vehicle Friday evening.
Officials say the crash occurred at around 8:35 p.m. in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Danforth Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Shortly after 10 p.m. police say paramedics transported the motorcyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers were advised to expect traffic delays in the area as police responded.
COLLISION: UPDATE— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 5, 2025
Coxwell Av + Danforth Av
- The motorcyclist was transported to hospital by Medics
- Injuries are non-life-threatening
^lb