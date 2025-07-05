Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash at Coxwell and Danforth

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following a collision with a vehicle Friday June 4, 2025 (CP24 photo/Jacob Estrin).

Toronto police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a vehicle Friday evening.

Officials say the crash occurred at around 8:35 p.m. in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Shortly after 10 p.m. police say paramedics transported the motorcyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were advised to expect traffic delays in the area as police responded.