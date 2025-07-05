Police arrest alleged impaired driver who crashed into downtown Toronto restaurant

One person is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into the front of a restaurant in Toronto.

A driver has been arrested for impaired driving after a car crashed into a downtown Toronto restaurant early Saturday morning.

Toronto police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Sackville Street and Dundas Street East.

Images from the scene show the aftermath of the crash at Café ZUZU with broken glass and debris scattered across the front entrance and the bent metal frame of the window sitting atop the car.

Downtown restaurant car crash Police are on the scene of a car crash at a downtown Toronto restaurant on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Mark Khouzam/CTV News)

Police are seen talking to a woman believed to be the driver before placing her in handcuffs.

The driver was not injured, police say.

There is no word if anyone inside the restaurant was harmed but police confirm an investigation is ongoing.