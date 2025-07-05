Police arrest impaired driver who allegedly crashed into downtown restaurant

Toronto police say they have made an arrest for impaired driving after a car reportedly slammed into a restaurant early Saturday morning.
According to a social media, the incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. to the area of Sackville Street and Dundas Street East where officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision.
Police say the vehicle had crashed into a restaurant, though the lone occupant in the car was not injured.
There is no word if anyone inside the restaurant was harmed but an police confirm an investigation is ongoing.
