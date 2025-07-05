WSIB and Ontario Compensation Employees Union reach tentative deal after ‘marathon session’

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) has reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU), signaling a potential end to the labour disruption that began more than a month ago.

The WSIB says it expects to welcome back its full team within 24 hours of a successful ratification vote.

“Our number one priority has always been — and continues to be— helping the people who depend on us,” said Jeff Lang, WSIB’s president and CEO. “I am proud of our team’s work the last few weeks and am very excited for everyone to come back together so we can keep supporting Ontarians who need us.”

Speaking with CP24 Saturday afternoon, OCEU president Harry Goslin says the agreement came after an intense final round of bargaining.

“We had been looking for the WSIB to put their best offer forward. We believe they did that in the early hours of this morning,” Goslin said. “After a marathon session through yesterday and all night, the parties were able to get there.”

Goslin said the union plans to meet with members later today.

“We’re looking forward to meeting with our membership later today, conducting a vote over the remainder of the weekend, and hopefully getting people back to work on Monday.”

He added that the union had a full bargaining mandate approved by the provincial government and believes the deal includes critical progress for workers.

“I think we’ve made some meaningful improvements... meaningful moves for long term study and improvements and some immediate relief, which is something we desperately needed for the staff of the WSIB,” he said.

The WSIB provides workplace injury and illness insurance to more than 5.3 million people across 300,000 Ontario businesses.

During the strike, digital services on the WSIB website remained available for submitting claims, accessing benefits, and managing account information.

Lang thanked Ontarians for their patience, adding the organization is committed to “delivering better, easier, and faster service.”

Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.