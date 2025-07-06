Child psychologists say school awards should recognize more than just top marks

Every year, schools across Canada hand out graduation awards to recognize students with top marks. While there may also be awards that celebrate qualities like improvement and leadership, most tend to focus on academic excellence, which child psychologists say can sap motivation and create anxiety.

“Research suggests that focusing on and recognizing only academic achievement can increase anxiety and be demotivating for students – even the high academically achieving students,” clinical child psychologist Dr. Dina Lafoyiannis told CTVNews.ca from Toronto.

Lafoyiannis, who works with parents and clients ages three to 25, says graduation awards would be more motivating and inclusive if they focused on a wider range of achievements and characteristics.

“For example, collaboration, adaptability, growth, communication and leadership,” she explained. “Recognizing process-oriented achievements, rather than solely outcome-oriented achievements like top marks, sends the message to students that these skills are valued and gives them additional ways to strive for success.”

Linda Iwenofu is a clinical child psychologist and assistant professor in applied psychology and human development at the Toronto-based Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. She says decades of research in educational psychology show that students benefit from recognition systems that promote a growth mindset, which highlights the path one takes to success, like hard work and perseverance.

“A narrow focus of awards can lead to decreased motivation, increased stress and a sense of exclusion among students who don’t fit the traditional mold of what a successful student is supposed to be,” Iwenofu told CTVNews.ca. “Such students might then internalize feelings that they are inadequate, which is particularly concerning during middle school, a developmental phase where peer validation is of paramount importance to students.”

Iwenofu says traditional graduation awards can also foster unhealthy competition and send the message that only academic excellence matters. Like Lafoyiannis, Iwenofu believes schools need to be recognizing important aspects of a student’s development like creativity, social responsibility and overcoming obstacles, which would also help recognize the achievements of students who face barriers like learning disabilities or socioeconomic challenges.

“Studies show that when students are recognized for their effort rather than outcomes, the students show greater resilience and longer-term engagement,” Iwenofu said. “We should really reimagine graduation awards to honour effort, diversity and holistic growth, especially in middle school.”