‘Get used to it’: Toronto set for another sweltering summer day

People eat lunch on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto is once again sweltering under extreme summer heat, with Environment Canada issuing a heat warning for the second time in as many weeks.

Humidex values could reach 40 on Sunday, with daytime highs of 31 to 33 C and overnight lows between 21 and 25 C. The weather agency warns that the heat, combined with deteriorating air quality, could pose a serious health risk.

“Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health,” the advisory reads. “Watch for early signs of heat exhaustion… heat stroke is a medical emergency.”

How is the city responding?

To help residents stay cool, the City of Toronto has activated Metro Hall as a 24/7 cooling centre starting at noon.

In addition, five other civic buildings will remain open with extended hours, while eight outdoor pools will operate until 11:45 p.m. throughout the weekend.

Mayor Olivia Chow said the city has added 100 shelter beds and is distributing bottled water at major public locations including Sankofa Square and Nathan Phillips Square.

Olivia Chow Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaking to reporters on Saturday July 5, 2025 (CP24 photo).

“Since the last heat wave, what we did was we now opened up all the civic centres, community centres, libraries … all air conditioned,” Chow told CP24. “All the pools are open … and there are some that are open till midnight.”

We’re still under a Heat Warning today ☀️



Reminder: We've deployed three HTO To Go water trailers, located at the following sites to provide drinking water free of charge 24/7 until the heat warning ends.



💦 Nathan Phillips Square

💦 Trinity Bellwoods Park

💦 Sankofa Square pic.twitter.com/npMQ0dDx2g — City of Toronto 🇨🇦 (@cityoftoronto) July 6, 2025

‘Get used to it’, experts say

Environment Canada’s Senior Climatologist David Phillips noted that while this weekend’s event is shorter than the four-day stretch in late June, it’s still part of a broader trend only bound to ramp up.

“We’ve had several bouts of it but none really as unhealthy as that bout on the third week of June,” he said. “If you’re not used to it, get used to it because it’s going to be the summer of heat.”

The city has also increased staffing by 30 per cent this weekend to ensure all 54 outdoor pools remain open.

Environment Canada is urging residents to check in on vulnerable individuals, avoid direct sun exposure, and to never leave children or pets in parked vehicles