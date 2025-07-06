Male youth killed near Woodbine Park, police appealing to ‘hundreds’ of potential witnesses

Toronto police provide an update on the fatal stabbing and says the victim was a young male.

Toronto police say a male youth has died after a late-night stabbing near Woodbine Park, and investigators are now urging the “hundreds of people” who were present, to come forward with information.

The stabbing occurred at around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue.

Police say paramedics were flagged down at the scene and found the victim with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

“We are very early on in the investigation, so I’m limited in the information I can share,” Det. Sgt. Alan Bartlett told reporters Sunday morning. “He’s a male youth, and that’s all I can say.”

Police appealing to ‘hundreds of people’

Bartlett said hundreds of people were in the area at the time of the stabbing, and investigators are combing through surveillance footage.

“There is a lot of video from the area,” he said. “I’m here specifically to appeal to any one of the literally hundreds of people who were present in the area.”

Police are also asking anyone who may have filmed the scene on their phone to contact them. “If you saw something, if you recorded something on your device, if you know something — please contact the Toronto Police Service,” Bartlett said.

Area of interest could expand, police say

The identity of the victim has not been released as police continue to work with the Office of the Coroner to confirm next of kin.

In addition, no suspect descriptions have been made public, and no arrests have been announced.

“The persons or person responsible for this are still outstanding,” Bartlett said, adding that the scope of the investigation may widen as officers process evidence. “It’s certainly possible that our area of interest could expand.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.