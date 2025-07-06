Man dead after stabbing near Toronto’s Woodbine Park

A man has died following a late-night stabbing near Toronto’s Woodbine Park, police say.
In a post to social media, officials say officers responded to reports of a stabbing at around 10:10 p.m. in the Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area.
When they arrived, police say they located a male victim at the scene with injuries. He was then transported to hospital via emergency run, where he was later pronounced dead.
Toronto police say their Homicide Unit has been notified and that an investigation is ongoing.
No suspect information has been released.
STABBING: (UPDATE)— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 6, 2025
