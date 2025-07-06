Woman in her 20s critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Toronto police investigating after a woman in her 20s was struck on Saturday July 5, 2025 (CP24 photo/Jacob Estrin).

A woman in her 20 is suffering life-threatening injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Saturday night.

Toronto police say the incident happened at Park Lawn Road and Berry Road just after 10:30 p.m.

In a post to social media, they add that the victim was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

There is no word on any charges, but police say Park Lawn Road was closed between Berry Road and Keywell Court as the investigation continued.

Drivers were also advised to find alternate routes