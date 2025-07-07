Battery fires increasing in Toronto: city

Fires linked to lithium-ion batteries in Toronto are on the rise, the city says.

Toronto saw a 38 per cent jump in fires related to the common power source last year, with 76 related fires in 2024 versus 55 in 2023. In 2022, there were 29 fires.

Seven months into 2025, Toronto Fire Services say they have already responded to 43 battery fires this year.

“We’re seeing a concerning rise in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, many of which are preventable,” Chief Jim Jessop said in a news release issued Monday, as the city launched its second annual “This is Your Warning” public safety campaign to raise awareness about battery fires.

“This campaign is about giving residents the knowledge they need to stay safe. Fire prevention is a shared responsibility, together we can protect our homes, neighbours and our city.”

One of the fires crews responded to this year involved what the city described as a “significant” highrise fire, which resulted in multiple injuries to both occupants and first responders. A subsequent investigation found a “large quantity” of lithium-ion batteries were inside the affected unit and “significantly contributed to the fire’s growth and extent of smoke spread throughout the building.”

In early 2024, an e-bike battery failed on a TTC subway train and burst into flames, sending thick black smoke billowing through the train and had passengers running for safety. The bike’s owner was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The city says lithium-ion batteries are “generally” safe and power things like e-bikes, smartphones, laptops and toys. However, they warned that the batteries can become dangerous if damaged, tampered with or improperly stored.

“Many of the recent fires were caused by attempts to modify or extend the life of the batteries,” the city said.

To make sure you’re using your battery safely, the city advises:

Keep the lithium-ion battery in sight while charging

Never tamper with or modify a battery

Only use certified, manufacturer-approved batteries and chargers

Stop using the lithium-ion battery and contact the manufacturer if there are any of the following problem signs: strange odours, discolouration, excessive heat, change in shape, leaking or odd noises

You can dispose of your old or damaged batteries at a city drop off depot here.