Crash in Bowmanville, Ont., leaves 1 person dead

A 79-year-old driver is dead after a crash in Bowmanville, Ont., Sunday afternoon, police say.
Durham police officers were called to Bennett Road, north of Port Darlington Road, at 3:50 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
Police said the driver was travelling west on Kissingbridge Lane before he exited the roadway, travelled through a field, and collided into an embankment.
The driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not identified the driver. The cause of the crash is unclear.