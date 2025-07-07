Crash in Bowmanville, Ont., leaves 1 person dead

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 79-year-old driver is dead after a crash in Bowmanville, Ont., Sunday afternoon, police say.

Durham police officers were called to Bennett Road, north of Port Darlington Road, at 3:50 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

Police said the driver was travelling west on Kissingbridge Lane before he exited the roadway, travelled through a field, and collided into an embankment.

The driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the driver. The cause of the crash is unclear.