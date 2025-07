One driver is in custody after a pedestrian was struck near Gerrard and Main streets. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

One driver was arrested after a pedestrian was struck in the city’s east end early Monday morning.

It happened near Main and Gerrard streets at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the driver involved initially left the scene but later returned and was arrested. It is not clear what charges they are facing.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto police.