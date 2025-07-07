Police release images of suspect in streetcar stabbing

Suspect in stabbing investigation on a TTC streetcar is shown in this image. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have released surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man she did not know following a verbal altercation on board a streetcar in downtown Toronto last month.

The incident occurred on board a streetcar at Queen and Peter streets just before 4 p.m. on June 20.

Police say that the victim and the suspect became engaged in a verbal altercation immediately prior to the stabbing.

The suspect exited the streetcar following the stabbing and was last seen walking westbound on Queen Street towards Spadina Avenue, police say.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threating injuries.

The suspect is described as five-foot-eight and between 20 and 30 years old. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black sweater and black pants. The suspect was carrying a black backpack and a tan shoulder bag at the time of the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.