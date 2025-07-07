ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigating after Yorkville building damaged by gunfire for second time in one week

By Codi Wilson

Toronto police are investigating after shots damaged a Yorkville restaurant early Monday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Toronto police say a building that houses a popular restaurant and a separate nightclub in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood was damaged for the second time after shots were fired in the area early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Avenue and Davenport roads for reports of the sound of gunshots shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police arrived to find evidence of gunfire at the scene and damage to the building that houses MIMI Chinese and Parc Ave nightclub.

No injuries were reported and police say the investigation is ongoing.

It is the second time in the past week that the building has been damaged by gunfire.

Shots struck the building at around 11:30 p.m. on July 1, according to police.

Images from the scene last week showed what appeared to be at least eight bullet holes in the shattered front windows of the establishment, located at 265 Davenport Rd.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for MIMI said staff believe the restaurant was not the intended target of the shooting.

Police have not said whether investigators believe the nightclub was targeted.