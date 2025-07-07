Shot fired during road rage incident in Oshawa, police say

A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

OSHAWA — Durham police are making a public appeal for information after a suspect fired a gun at another driver during an apparent act of road rage over the weekend in Oshawa.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Rossland Road East and Wilson Road North.

Police say that the victim was travelling northbound on Wilson Road when a driver in a dark-coloured SUV began tailgating them and motioning them to drive faster.

When the victim entered the turning lane, police say that the suspect pulled up alongside their vehicle and began to verbally threaten them before firing a single shot that caused the victim`s drivers side window to shatter.

The suspect was last seen fleeing westbound on Rossland Road East.

Police say that officers subsequently arrived and located a single bullet in the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect and are currently seeking assistance from the public.

The suspect`s vehicle is described as a dark-coloured older model Dodge Journey.