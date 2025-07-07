‘Toronto. Canada. I love you,’ former Raptors head Masai Ujiri says in goodbye video

Former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri posted a heartfelt video to the city as he marks his end with the team.

Former Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri is saying goodbye to the city and the team after he was let go last month.

In an emotional video posted Monday through his charity, Giants of Africa, the Nigerian executive thanked Toronto for welcoming him after he signed on to lead the team back in 2013.

“Toronto. Canada. I love you,” Ujiri says in the video, as a montage of notable moments from his time in the city play in the background.

“The country that welcomed me. The city that became home. This bond we share will last forever.”

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns the basketball franchise, announced they were parting ways with Ujiri on June 27 as he was heading into the final year of his contract with the team.

In a Friday afternoon press conference, MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley thanked Ujiri for his time with the team and said the process to find a new team president had already begun.

Under Ujiri, the Raptors won their first-ever NBA title in 2019 and made it to the playoffs for seven straight seasons.

“As I look back, I have more than a decade of heartfelt moments. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for my family, our incredible players, the dedicated staff, and the Raptor fans. Now a new chapter begins,” Ujiri said as he closed in the nearly six-minute video with a prediction for the future.

“This team has reached the summit once before. With strong leadership in place, the Raptors will continue to climb that mountain, back to an NBA title. You will win again, in Toronto.”