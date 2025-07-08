Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle crash in Hamilton: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 403, near the on-ramp from the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, just after 2 p.m. for reports of a “serious collision” involving a sedan and a motorcycle, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The motorcycle driver, described as a 20-year-old male from Oakville, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear.

Police are investigating and any witnesses are asked to contact them at 905-681-2511 or 1-888-310-1122.