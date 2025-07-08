Police say suspect committed violent assaults and carjackings over span of 24 hours

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

SCARBOROUGH — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a rash of violent incidents that took place across Scarborough over the span of less than 24 hours last week.

The first incident took place in the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road area just before 9 a.m. on July 4.

Police say that a suspect approached the front of a store in the area and repeatedly kicked in the door. It is alleged that the same suspect then approached a victim sitting in their vehicle nearby and demanded their keys. The suspect is then alleged to have pulled the driver out of their vehicle, causing them to sustain minor injuries.

Police, however, say that the suspect was not able to steal the vehicle and fled the area empty-handed.

The same suspect was then involved in a theft at a store in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area a few hours later, police say.

It is alleged that the suspect assaulted a store employee during the course of that theft before removing cash from the register and fleeing the scene.

The following day, at around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a carjacking in the Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Investigators say that the suspect confronted an individual who was walking to their vehicle and forcefully removed the keys from their hands.

The suspect fled the area in the vehicle, however police later located it in the Victoria Park and St. Clair avenues.

Police say that the driver was taken into custody at the time and ultimately identified as the suspect in the earlier incidents.

A suspect identified as Dustin Legault-Knapp, 33, of no fixed address, is facing 11 criminal charges in connection with three incidents, including robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.