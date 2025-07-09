‘Big concern’: Parkside speed camera axed for 6th time despite new surveillance camera

Parkside speed Camera cut down for 6th time in nine months (SafeParkside photo).

One of Toronto’s most vandalized speed cameras was again chopped down — this time under the watch of a newly installed surveillance camera.

The Parkside Drive camera, which re-entered service just last week after being vandalized in May, has now been cut for the sixth time in nine months.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, advocates from the group Safe Parkside, say the “lack of meaningful safety measures” remain a “big concern” for a street that borders the city’s busiest park.

Just one week ago, city officials confirmed that a nearby surveillance camera to watch the speed camera was added at the request of Toronto police to monitor the site.

The stretch of Parkside, where the speed limit is 40 km/h, remains a hot spot for enforcement and public scrutiny following a deadly 2021 crash. Road safety advocates say the repeat vandalism exposes persistent gaps in street-level protections.

How are police responding?

Toronto police confirmed they are aware of this latest incident but told CTV News they “do not have a report on file yet.”

However, they have previously stated that charges for damaging the camera—if laid—could include mischief over $5,000.

The city is required to replace damaged speed cameras within 30 days.

‘Little in the form of safety once again’

Faraz Gholizadeh, a member of the group Safe Parkside, says the repeat damage underscores the city’s ongoing failure to secure the area.

Faraz Gholizadeh + Parkside AED Parkside Drive resident Faraz Gholizadeh stands next to the automated speed enforcement device on Parkside Drive, just south of Algonquin Avenue. For the last six months, the photo radar camera on Parkside Drive has issued the most tickets to speeding drivers in the city. (Supplied photo)

“Despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera watching over the often vandalized Parkside Drive speed camera, the Parkside speed camera was cut down for a 6th time overnight, leaving this dangerous street with little in the form of safety once again,” Gholizadeh told CTV News.

Parkside Drive, which borders High Park on the west side and residential homes on the east, has long been flagged as a high-risk area for speeding.

“The lack of meaningful safety measures remains a big concern,” Gholizadeh added. “Despite Parkside Drive’s long and deadly history of speeding, the City of Toronto continues to overlook safety on Parkside Drive year after year.”

Last month, police said 11 other speed cameras across the city were also vandalized within the span of a single week.