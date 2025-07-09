‘Bizarre stadium’: Coldplay frontman doubles down on Rogers Stadium criticism

Their first performance went off without a hitch on Monday night. Fans were able to make it into and out of the venue with fewer issues.

Toronto’s newest concert venue’s shortcomings were in the spotlight once again Tuesday night, as Coldplay’s lead singer again criticized the space mid-concert.

“Thank you for being here, anyway, and especially thank you for travelling on the strange quest that you had to travel on to get to this very bizarre stadium, a million miles from earth,” Chris Martin told the sold-out crowd of 50,000 people at Rogers Stadium.

The British musician’s comments come after he issued a similar critique of the temporary venue on Monday, calling it a “weird stadium in the middle of nowhere.”

Rogers Stadium held its inaugural show last week, and some attendees said it took about two hours to exit the venue at Downsview Park amid concerns over long lines for bathrooms, limited access to water and swaying grandstands.

Live Nation Canada, which operates the city’s new concert space, made adjustments ahead of Coldplay’s four-night stand this week—which appear to have improved the experience for fans—but Rogers Stadium’s location seems to be a pain point for Martin.

“We are solely testing the premise of if you build it, they will come. I’m very grateful that you did come,” he continued. “I know it’s a pain to get to. I know the travel is difficult. And the lines and all of the s--- and we don’t take that for granted, so thank you.”

Coldplay will perform two more times at Rogers Stadium later this week before the venue will play host to K-pop girl group Blackpink.